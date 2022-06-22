View All North Stawell Minerals News

North Stawell Minerals - Gold mineralisation intersected at Forsaken Prospect



AC drilling returns multiple anomalous grades on multiple lines to match encouraging geology, structure and historic results.



Highlights



* Aircore drilling has refined and extended a gold mineralisation trend to 600m strike, open to the south and geophysics indicates that the trend may continue up to 2,000m further to the south.

* Results from the drilling at Forsaken is another highlight for the regional aircore program which continues to pierce the blanket of Murray Basin Cover, confirming the masked gold prospectivity of geophysics targets.

* The Forsaken target includes alteration, mineralisation, veining and geology with strong similarities to the “Type” mineralisation at Stawell. Structure, geophysical signatures, and regional architecture also enhance potential for Stawell-like mineralisation.

* The Forsaken program is the 9th target with returned results in NSM’s regional aircore program. Following the first pass drilling, the most encouraging areas will be returned to for infill drilling.

* RC drilling has concluded in the southern tenements with assays pending.

* NSM is fully funded to execute its exploration activities with $7,100,000.



Victorian gold explorer North Stawell Minerals Ltd (ASX:NSM) (North Stawell or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration programs. The aircore rig has continued the regional, first pass drill program, targeting mineralisation beneath shallow cover that has potential to be structural repeats of the multi-million ounce gold deposit at Stawell.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



