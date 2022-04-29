View All North Stawell Minerals News

North Stawell Minerals - Quarterly Activities Report



Highlights:



* Aircore drilling tested 8 prospects, completing 222 holes (13,854m) of a 20,000m+ regional drilling campaign to assess targets masked by unmineralized Murray Basin cover.

* Results are encouraging – demonstrating that geophysical targeting of the bedrock under cover is identifying and honing-in on mineralised areas with 42 anomalous intercepts returned in aircore

* Aircore drilling has been a highly effective regional precursor to closer spaced follow up drilling to test for the higher grade shoots proximal to the anomalous grades returned to date

* Targeting from new geophysics data has successfully identified new gold mineralisation with Lubeck Tip, Gready, Old Roo and Niewand presenting standout targets for follow-up, close spaced drilling.

* At Glenorchy East, a basalt target was successfully identified with gravity only and then drilled, a key technical success, adding multiple additional exploration targets to the portfolio

* An RC rig, mobilised at the very end of March, will systematically test targets in the southern leases where the Murray Basin Cover is thinner (or absent) and deeper drilling is more appropriate

* Strong cash position; $8.808M (31 Mar. 2022).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



