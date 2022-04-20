View All North Stawell Minerals News

North Stawell Minerals - Glenorchy East & Gready Prospects return Gold anomalies



AC drilling continued to return encouraging grades for potential follow up infill drilling.



Highlights



* Aircore drilling continues to identify gold-anomalous geology in newly interpreted structural settings similar to the multi-million ounce Stawell Mine.

* Targeting gravity-only geophysics anomalies (i.e no strong magnetic signature) has successfully identified additional basalt geology – a principal pathfinder to gold-bearing structures.

* The program continues its first pass test of 20 key targets. Following the first pass drilling, most encouraging areas will be returned to for infill drilling.

* NSM is fully funded to execute its exploration activities with $10.0m cash at December 30, 2021.



Victorian gold explorer North Stawell Minerals Ltd (ASX:NSM) (North Stawell or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration programs. The aircore rig has continued the regional, first pass drill program, targeting mineralisation beneath shallow cover that has potential to be structural repeats of the multi-million ounce gold deposit at Stawell.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



