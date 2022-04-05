View All North Stawell Minerals News

North Stawell Minerals - Encouraging Aircore results at Old Roo Prospect



Highlights:



* Aircore drilling identifies two open, newly interpreted and anomalous gold targets on west margin of Old Roo target in a structural setting similar to the multi-million ounce Stawell Mine.

* Intersecting (and sometimes redefining) the highly prospective basaltsediment contact on multiple occasions, the drilling is further evidence that geophysics targeting is finding new opportunities – even in previously drilled areas.

* The program has continued regional testing of 20 key targets. Assays for many prospects are pending, but encouraging geology is observed at many targets.

* Following the first pass drilling, best results will be returned to for infill drilling programs.

* NSM is fully funded to execute its exploration activities with $10.0m cash at December 30, 2021.



Victorian gold explorer North Stawell Minerals Ltd (ASX:NSM) (North Stawell or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration programs. The aircore rig has continued the regional, first pass drill program, targeting mineralisation beneath shallow cover that has potential to be structural repeats of the multi-million ounce gold deposit at Stawell.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



