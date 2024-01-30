View All Next Science News

Next Science - Appendix 4C & Quarterly Activity Report - 31 December 2023



-- FY23 Revenue of US$22.2m, up 89.4% on pcp2 with 2H FY23 revenue of US$12.1m in line with 2H FY23 guidance of US$12m-14m provided in October 2023.

-- 4Q FY23 Product Sales of US$7.1m, up 123.5% on pcp reflecting the focus on direct product sales and introduction of DME3 structure in October 2022.

-- 4Q FY23 Direct Product Sales of US$5.6m, up 164.7% on pcp: 79% of product sales.

-- Closing cash balance of US$9.2m (30 Sept 2023: US$12.4m) and no debt.

-- Reaffirm FY24 guidance to be EBITDA and cashflow positive in 2H FY24.

-- Revise FY24 revenue guidance to US$36m-40m. (Previous guidance was for FY24 revenue growth of over 85% year-on-year).



Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) (“Next Science” or “the Company”) today provides a business update and quarterly cashflow report for the quarter ended 31 December 2023.



Next Science is a medical technology company focused on commercialising its proprietary XBIO™ suite of products to reduce the impact of biofilm-based infections in human health.



