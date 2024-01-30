Media ReleasesNext Science

View All Next Science News


Next Science - Appendix 4C & Quarterly Activity Report - 31 December 2023

30 Jan 2024 08:20 AM


-- FY23 Revenue of US$22.2m, up 89.4% on pcp2 with 2H FY23 revenue of US$12.1m in line with 2H FY23 guidance of US$12m-14m provided in October 2023.
-- 4Q FY23 Product Sales of US$7.1m, up 123.5% on pcp reflecting the focus on direct product sales and introduction of DME3 structure in October 2022.
-- 4Q FY23 Direct Product Sales of US$5.6m, up 164.7% on pcp: 79% of product sales.
-- Closing cash balance of US$9.2m (30 Sept 2023: US$12.4m) and no debt.
-- Reaffirm FY24 guidance to be EBITDA and cashflow positive in 2H FY24.
-- Revise FY24 revenue guidance to US$36m-40m. (Previous guidance was for FY24 revenue growth of over 85% year-on-year).

Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) (“Next Science” or “the Company”) today provides a business update and quarterly cashflow report for the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

Next Science is a medical technology company focused on commercialising its proprietary XBIO™ suite of products to reduce the impact of biofilm-based infections in human health.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?