Next Science - XPERIENCE study findings published



Publication of knee study showing potential anti-inflammatory benefit for XPERIENCE



Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) (“Next Science” or “the Company”) today announces the publication of a pilot study which demonstrates the utility of XPERIENCE in mitigating inflammation following a Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA).



Next Science is a medical technology company focused on commercialising its proprietary XBIO suite of products to reduce the impact of biofilm-based infections in human health.



On 9 August 2023, Next Science announced that Dr Andrew Wickline MD had released the findings of a pilot study on VuMedi which showed a potential anti-inflammatory benefit for XPERIENCE, Next Science’s advanced surgical irrigation product.



For more information, download the atttched PDF.



