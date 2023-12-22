Media ReleasesNext Science

Next Science - XPERIENCE study findings published

22 Dec 2023 09:39 AM


Publication of knee study showing potential anti-inflammatory benefit for XPERIENCE

Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) (“Next Science” or “the Company”) today announces the publication of a pilot study which demonstrates the utility of XPERIENCE in mitigating inflammation following a Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA).

Next Science is a medical technology company focused on commercialising its proprietary XBIO suite of products to reduce the impact of biofilm-based infections in human health.

On 9 August 2023, Next Science announced that Dr Andrew Wickline MD had released the findings of a pilot study on VuMedi which showed a potential anti-inflammatory benefit for XPERIENCE, Next Science’s advanced surgical irrigation product.

