View All Next Science News

Next Science - XPERIENCE study findings released



Study finds Infection Prevention Benefit in Periprosthetic Joint Surgery for XPERIENCE™ ADVANCED SURGICAL IRRIGATION



Highlights:



Dr. Robert Harris MD has released the findings of a retrospective study which examined infection rates up to 90 days post Primary Joint Arthroplasties across Hip (THA), Knee (TKA) and Shoulder (TSA) surgery.

Patient cohort of 423 exhibited 0% infection rate up to 90 days post-surgery, compares favourably with typical incidence rates.

The retrospective analysis found XPERIENCE™ to be efficacious and warranted further investigation as a sole anti-microbial irrigant to determine potential utility in reducing the overall burden of Periprosthetic Joint Infection (PJI) and improved patient outcomes.

Study findings are the first of a series of independent retrospective studies examining the impact of XPERIENCE™ to reduce surgical site infection rates.

Sydney Australia Friday, 3 November 2023: Next Science Limited (ASX: NXS) (Next Science or Company), a medical technology company focused on commercialising its proprietary XBIO™ suite of products to reduce the impact of biofilm-based infections in human health, is pleased to announce the presentation of a study into preventing periprosthetic joint infection (PJI) across hip (THA), knee (TKA) and shoulder (TSA) primary surgeries.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document