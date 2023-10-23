View All Next Science News

Next Science - Quarterly Activity Report - 30 September 2023



Highlights: Discipline and diligence around quality of revenue realised significant increase in Gross Margin.

Quarterly Gross Profit increased from $2.4m to $3.8m yoy.

3QFY23 Product Sales (unaudited) increased 60% yoy to US$5.0m however, decreased 11% qoq due to transitioning DME customer base.

Cash on hand for 30 September was US$12.4m.

Sydney Australia Monday, 23 October 2023: Next Science Limited (ASX: NXS) (Next Science), a medical technology company focused on commercialising its proprietary XBIO™ suite of products to reduce the impact of biofilm-based infections in human health, is pleased to provide an update on its activities for the quarter ended 30 September 2023.



