Next Science - Successful completion of Share Purchase Plan & US Offer

Sydney, Australia Friday, 22 September 2023, Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) (Next Science or the Company), a medical technology company focused on commercialising its proprietary XBIO™ suite of products to reduce the impact of biofilm-based infections in human health, is pleased to announce the successful completion of the Next Science Share Purchase Plan Offer (SPP) and US Offer which opened on 1 September 2023 and closed on 18 September 2023.



On 31 August 2023, Next Science announced that it had completed a placement to institutional and sophisticated investors raising A$12 million (before costs) (Placement) at a price of A$0.42 per share and an agreement to retire the A$10m convertible notes held by Walker Group in return for equity at the Placement price, subject to shareholder approval. The Company also announced the launch of a SPP to raise up to A$5m and a US Offer to raise up to A$1.5m.



