Next Science - Half Year Results & Capital Raise Update

Highlights:



- 1HFY23 Product Sales increased 92%yoy to US$10.0m

- 1HFY23 Direct Product Sales increased 226% yoy

- 1HFY23 Gross Margin of 68% v 81% pcp reflects changing product mix

- 1HFY23 Underlying EBITDA loss of US$8.3m v US$6.6m pcp

- 1HFY23 record cash receipts increasing 118% yoy to US$9.1m

- A$12m (before costs) institutional and sophisticated investor placement completed

- A$10m Walker Group convertible notes to be retired and replaced with share subscription commitment, conditional upon shareholder approval

- Share Purchase Plan to be launched on 1 September 2023 to raise up to an additional A$5m (before costs), with the right to receive oversubscriptions

- Offer to accredited US investors to be launched on 1 September 2023 to raise up to an additional A$1.5m (before costs)

- Revenue for 2HFY23 expected to be between US$16m and US$19m

- Positive EBITDA and cashflow expected during 2HFY24.



Sydney Australia Thursday, 31 August 2023: Next Science Limited (ASX: NXS) (Next Science or Company), a medical technology company focused on commercialising its proprietary XBIO™ suite of products to reduce the impact of biofilm-based infections in human health, is pleased to announce its half-year results for the six months ended 30 June 2023, a successful capital raising to institutional and sophisticated investors and the launch of a share purchase plan.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



