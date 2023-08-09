Media ReleasesNext Science

Next Science - Potential Anti-Inflammatory Benefit For XPERIENCE

09 Aug 2023 10:35 AM


Highlights:

  • Dr Andrew B. Wickline, MD, FAAOS has released the findings of a pilot study which demonstrated 54% lower inflammation within 14 days compared to the common reference standard.
  • The study was a 60-patient double-arm study incorporating Dr. Wickline’s current strategies to reduce inflammation, with the first group of patients receiving a 3-minute sterile dilute iodine lavage (current industry standard), and, the second group of patients receiving Next Science’s advanced surgical irrigation solution, XPERIENCE™.
  • The study concluded that the lower inflammation outcome, even compared to Dr Wickline’s low baseline inflammation rate, resulted in:
         • 5-degree increase in range of motion throughout the study period
         • 10%-20% improvement in pain score throughout the study period
         • 18% lower opioid usage for pain relief at day 7 improving to 70% less usage at day 42, with XPERIENCE™ patients eliminating opiate use in half the time of control patients
  • The significant swelling reduction at several time points is statistically significant. The findings are encouraging and warrant a further multicentre study with a larger patient cohort and additional surgeons.

Sydney Australia Wednesday, 9 August 2023: Next Science Limited (ASX: NXS) (Next Science or Company), a medical technology company focused on commercialising its proprietary XBIO™ suite of products to reduce the impact of biofilm-based infections in human health, is pleased to announce the presentation of a study into mitigating inflammation post Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA).

For more information, download the attached PDF.

