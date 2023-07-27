View All Next Science News

Next Science - Quarterly Activity Report - 30 June 2023



Highlights:



-- 2QFY23 Product Sales (unaudited) increased 27% qoq and 71% yoy to US$5.6m

-- Direct channel Product Sales increased 50% qoq and 258% yoy to US$4.3m

-- 1HFY23 Unaudited Product Sales increased 92% yoy to $10.0m

-- Wound Care prescribers increased 85% qoq to 819

-- XPERIENCE™ direct Product Sales increased 8% qoq and 58% yoy

-- Record cash receipts for 2QFY23 increasing 40% qoq and 140% yoy to US$5.3m

-- Cash on hand for 30 June was US$3.5m

-- Payments to Directors US$173k



Sydney Australia Thursday, 27 July 2023: Next Science Limited (ASX: NXS) (Next Science), a medical technology company focused on commercialising its proprietary XBIO™ suite of products to reduce the impact of biofilm-based infections in human health, is pleased to provide an update on its activities for the quarter ended 30 June 2023.



