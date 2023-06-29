Next Science - Market Update

Media ReleasesNext Science

Sydney Australia Thursday, 29 June 2023: Next Science Limited (ASX: NXS) (Next Science or Company), a medical technology company focused on commercialising its proprietary XBIOTM suite of products to reduce the impact of biofilm-based infections in human health, is pleased to provide the following update.

In advance of the forthcoming Appendix 4C and quarterly activity report, Next Science notes continuing improvement in the performance of the business across the quarter-to-date. Next Science advises, that with a few days left in the month, unaudited product sales for 2QFY23 are expected to be above US$5.6m. This compares with reported product sales of US$4.4m in 1QFY23.

