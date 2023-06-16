Next Science - Appointment of new Managing Director and CEO

Media ReleasesNext Science

16 Jun 2023 08:43 AM


Sydney Australia Friday, 16 June 2023: Next Science Limited (ASX: NXS) (Next Science or Company), a medical technology company focused on commercialising its proprietary XBIOTM suite of products to reduce the impact of biofilm-based infections in human health, announces the appointment of Harry Thomas Hall, IV (commonly known as “I.V.”) as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

I.V. will commence as CEO on 10 July 2023. To ensure a comprehensive and smooth handover, current CEO, Judith Mitchell, will remain with the Company until the end of July. 

