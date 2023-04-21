View All Next Science News

Next Science - Quarterly Activity Report - 31 March 2023



Highlights:



1QFY23 Product Sales (unaudited) increased 46% qoq and 130% yoy to US$4.4m.

Direct channel Product Sales increased 35% qoq and 188% yoy to US$2.9m.

Wound Care prescribers increased 228% qoq to 443.

XPERIENCE™ direct Product Sales increased 9% qoq and 75% yoy

Cash receipts increased 31% qoq and 94% yoy to US$3.8m

Cash on hand at March US$7.6m.

Sydney Australia Friday, 21 April 2023: Next Science Limited (ASX: NXS) (Next Science), a medical technology company focused on commercialising its proprietary XBIO suite of products to reduce the impact of biofilm-based infections in human health, is pleased to provide an update on its activities for the quarter ended 31 March 2023.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document