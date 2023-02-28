Media ReleasesNext Science

Next Science - FY22 Results and FY23 Outlook

28 Feb 2023 10:03 AM


Highlights:

  • Audited full-year product revenue of US$11.3m, reflecting a 40% increase on FY21.Total revenue of US$11.7m increased 31% yoy.
  • Gross margin steady at 78%, with Gross Profit increasing 32% on FY21.
  • Underlying EBITDA loss of US$11.8m compared with US$8.7m in FY21.
  • Cash on hand at December US$5.1m. Post balance-date, increased by A$10m from shareholder approval of Secured Convertible Note to Walker Group Holdings Pty Limited.
  • XPERIENCETM (XP) showed steady month-on-month growth through 2HFY22.
  • Commencement of DME operation in 4QFY22 delivering positive early results.

Sydney Australia Tuesday, 28 February 2023: Next Science Limited (ASX: NXS) (Next Science) is pleased to release its audited full year results for the period ended 31 December 2022.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

