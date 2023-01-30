View All Next Science News

Next Science - Quarterly Activity Report - 31 December 2022



Sydney, Australia, Monday, 30 January 2023: Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) (Next Science/Company) today announced its Appendix 4C Quarterly Cash Flow Report for the period 1 October 2022 to 31 December 2022 (Q4).



In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 4.7C, set out below is a summary of Next Science’s key activities during Q4 and subsequent to Q4. Further details are provided in the investor presentation released separately.



Activity Summary:

-- Full year revenue (unaudited) US$11.7M, 31% increase on prior year

-- Full year product revenue (unaudited) US$11.3M, 40% increase on prior year

-- Q4 cash receipts from customers US$2.9M

-- New DME business unit launched in October, with encouraging performance in November and December and 150 prescribers using the service as at January 2023

-- Cash in the bank US$5.1M

-- Net Cash Burn for the Quarter US$2.9M

-- Payments to Directors US$163K



For more information, download the attached PDF.



