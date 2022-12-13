View All Next Science News

Next Science secures A$10M convertible notes due 2024



Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, 13 December 2022: Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) (Next Science/Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a conditional A$10,000,000 Secured Convertible Note Deed with major shareholder, Walker Group Holdings Pty Limited ACN 001 215 069 (Walker Group).



Shareholder approval is required under ASX Listing Rule 10.1, and section 611, item 7 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and receipt of all regulatory and shareholder approvals is a condition precedent to the Secured Convertible Note Deed.



A summary of the material terms of the Secured Convertible Note Deed is set out in the Appendix of this announcement.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



