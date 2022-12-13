Media ReleasesNext Science

View All Next Science News


Next Science secures A$10M convertible notes due 2024

13 Dec 2022 08:30 AM


Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, 13 December 2022: Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) (Next Science/Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a conditional A$10,000,000 Secured Convertible Note Deed with major shareholder, Walker Group Holdings Pty Limited ACN 001 215 069 (Walker Group).

Shareholder approval is required under ASX Listing Rule 10.1, and section 611, item 7 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and receipt of all regulatory and shareholder approvals is a condition precedent to the Secured Convertible Note Deed.

A summary of the material terms of the Secured Convertible Note Deed is set out in the Appendix of this announcement.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.