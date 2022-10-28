Media ReleasesNext Science

Next Science - Quarterly Activity Report - 30 September 2022

28 Oct 2022 09:21 AM


Sydney Australia, Friday, 28 October 2022: Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) (Next Science / Company) today announces its Quarterly Activity Report and Appendix 4C Quarterly Cash Flow Report for the period 1 July 2022 to 30 September 2022 (Q3).

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 4.7C, set out below is Next Science’s activity report for Q3 based on unaudited accounts.

Summary

  • Q3 product sales of US$3.0m +43% on pcp
  • YTD product sales of US$8.2m +57% on pcp
  • Record customer cash receipts in Q3 of US$3.6m +85% on pcp
  • Accreditation as a DME supplier in Wound Care provides access to a new >US$1.2B market with reimbursement
  • XPERIENCETM research results demonstrate advantages in new applications - inflammation reduction, interdigitation improvement and osteogenesis
  • XPERIENCE launched by Zimmer Biomet in the US and approved by Canada Health for sale in Canada
  • XPERIENCE and BlastXTM launched in Australia and New Zealand with distribution partners
  • Cash on hand US$8M, payments to directors US$164k
  • Positive Q4 outlook with accelerating sales and marketing activities across multiple product and sales channels

For more information, download the attached PDF.

