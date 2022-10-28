Next Science - Quarterly Activity Report - 30 September 2022

Sydney Australia, Friday, 28 October 2022: Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) (Next Science / Company) today announces its Quarterly Activity Report and Appendix 4C Quarterly Cash Flow Report for the period 1 July 2022 to 30 September 2022 (Q3).
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 4.7C, set out below is Next Science’s activity report for Q3 based on unaudited accounts.
Summary
-
Q3 product sales of US$3.0m +43% on pcp
-
YTD product sales of US$8.2m +57% on pcp
-
Record customer cash receipts in Q3 of US$3.6m +85% on pcp
-
Accreditation as a DME supplier in Wound Care provides access to a new >US$1.2B market with reimbursement
-
XPERIENCETM research results demonstrate advantages in new applications - inflammation reduction, interdigitation improvement and osteogenesis
-
XPERIENCE launched by Zimmer Biomet in the US and approved by Canada Health for sale in Canada
-
XPERIENCE and BlastXTM launched in Australia and New Zealand with distribution partners
-
Cash on hand US$8M, payments to directors US$164k
-
Positive Q4 outlook with accelerating sales and marketing activities across multiple product and sales channels
For more information, download the attached PDF.
Download this document