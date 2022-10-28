View All Next Science News

Next Science - Quarterly Activity Report - 30 September 2022



Sydney Australia, Friday, 28 October 2022: Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) (Next Science / Company) today announces its Quarterly Activity Report and Appendix 4C Quarterly Cash Flow Report for the period 1 July 2022 to 30 September 2022 (Q3).



In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 4.7C, set out below is Next Science’s activity report for Q3 based on unaudited accounts.



Summary



Q3 product sales of US$3.0m +43% on pcp

YTD product sales of US$8.2m +57% on pcp

Record customer cash receipts in Q3 of US$3.6m +85% on pcp

Accreditation as a DME supplier in Wound Care provides access to a new >US$1.2B market with reimbursement

XPERIENCETM research results demonstrate advantages in new applications - inflammation reduction, interdigitation improvement and osteogenesis

XPERIENCE launched by Zimmer Biomet in the US and approved by Canada Health for sale in Canada

XPERIENCE and BlastXTM launched in Australia and New Zealand with distribution partners

Cash on hand US$8M, payments to directors US$164k

Positive Q4 outlook with accelerating sales and marketing activities across multiple product and sales channels

For more information, download the attached PDF.



