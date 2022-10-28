View All Next Science News

Next Science - Investor Webinar



Sydney, Australia, Friday, 28 October 2022 Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) (Next Science / Company) is pleased to announce its participation in the ShareCafe Small Cap "Hidden Gems" Webinar to be held from 12:30pm AEDT (9:30am AWST) on Friday, 28 October 2022.



Next Science’s Managing Director, Judith Mitchell, will provide an overview of the Company and the development and commercialisation of its proprietary XbioTM technology to reduce the impact of biofilm based infections in human health.



