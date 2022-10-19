View All Next Science News

Next Science - US Medicare accreditation signals growth



Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, 19 October 2022: Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) (Next Science/Company) announces the launch of topical collagen products (Collagen) to complement the Company’s BlastXTM product. To take this product to market more effectively, the Company has established itself as, and been licensed and accredited by US Medicare as, a Durable Medical Equipment (DME) provider based in the State of Florida, USA.



Highlights



Next Science launches new Collagen products to complement BlastXTM wound gel infection treatment to improve patient outcomes. Sales to commence immediately.

Next Science is also developing a new integrated BlastXTM Collagen wound product which will be submitted to the FDA for consideration as a 510(k) application in due course.

Once market traction is established, sales from Collagen are expected to be material.

Next Science has become accredited as a DME provider to expand its wound care footprint, drive commercial sales and facilitate Collagen reimbursement.

Biofilms are the major underlying problem in chronic, difficult to treat wounds. Next Science’s XBioTM technology-derived products disrupt biofilms in wounds and are at the core of its mission to heal patients and save lives. One product at the heart of this commitment is BlastXTM, developed for the management of wounds including various forms of chronic non-healing ulcers as well as other general and surgical wound infections.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document