Next Science's XPERIENCE product cleared for sale in Canada

26 Aug 2022 09:33 AM


Sydney, Australia, Friday, 26 August 2022: Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) (Next Science / Company) announces that Health Canada has given licensing approval for XPERIENCE, Next Science’s advanced irrigation product, to be sold in Canada effective immediately.

Next Science launched XPERIENCE in the US in April 2021 and applied for licensing in Canada in May 2021.

The Health Canada licensing approval allows Next Science to sell XPERIENCE throughout Canada.

