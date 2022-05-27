View All Next Science News

Next Science to strengthen senior leadership presence in US



Sydney, Australia, Friday, 27 May 2022: Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) (Next Science/Company) advises that Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Judith Mitchell, has announced her intention to retire as CEO of Next Science before 30 June 2023. Ms Mitchell’s successor will be based in the US in Next Science’s Jacksonville, Florida offices.



Ms Mitchell temporarily moved to the US in October. Ms Mitchell has since advised the Board that having been on the ground in the US for the last six (6) months, her assessment is that the business would benefit from the CEO being located in the US. Ms Mitchell further advised that she was not, for personal reasons, able to make a long-term commitment to reside in the US and expressed her wish to return to Sydney.



