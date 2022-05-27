View All Next Science News

Next Science - AGM Chair & Managing Director Addresses



Chair Address



Ladies and gentlemen,



My name is Mark Compton and I am delighted to join with fellow shareholders today in my first AGM as Chair of our company.



Let me begin by reaffirming our vision and purpose. At Next Science, we are driven by a clear vision to heal patients and save lives by providing solutions to prevent, treat and eliminate biofilm-based bacteria.



Next Science has a unique opportunity. We can, and are, making a real difference to the lives of people across the globe with our unique XBIOTM platform technology and suite of patented products. Our people (including the Board) are committed to this purpose, and we are dedicated in pursuing our purpose of making our products available worldwide.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document