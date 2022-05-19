View All Next Science News

Next Science - Oraderm Pharmaceuticals appointed as BlastX distributor



Sydney, Australia, Thursday, 19 May 2022: Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) (Next Science) is pleased to announce that it has signed a multi-year distribution agreement for Australia and New Zealand with Oraderm Pharmaceuticals (Oraderm), a medical sales joint venture between Douglas Pharmaceuticals (New Zealand's largest privately owned pharmaceutical company) and Arrotex Pharmaceuticals (Australia’s largest privately owned pharmaceutical company), for the sale of Next Science’s antimicrobial wound gel, BlastX.



The new distribution agreement grants Oraderm exclusive rights across Australia and New Zealand for the sale and marketing of a dual Next Science / Oraderm labelled version of BlastX. Revenues arising from the agreement are based on an agreed unit price and a minimum quantity per order. Next Science expects the revenues received from sales of BlastX to Oraderm to become material.



The agreement term is 5 years and automatically extends for an additional period of 3 years subject to each party’s termination rights.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document