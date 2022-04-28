Media ReleasesNext Science

View All Next Science News


Next Science - Quarterly Activity Report - 31 March 2022

28 Apr 2022 08:20 AM


Sydney Australia, Thursday, 28 April 2022 Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) (Next Science) today announces its Quarterly Activity Report and Appendix 4C Quarterly Cash Flow Report for the period 1 January 2022 to 31 March 2022 (Q1)

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 4.7C, set out below is Next Science’s activity report for Q1. 

Summary

* Next Science continues to make good progress in accelerating market awareness and adoption of its market leading products to treat and prevent infection
* Q1 product revenue (unaudited) US$1.9M, 31% increase on pcp
* XPERIENCE used by 210 surgeons at 119 hospitals since launch - 31% & 42% increase on Q4 2021 respectively
* Distribution partner Zimmer Biomet is launching “Zimmer Biomet XPERIENCE” in H2 2022
* Further expansion of Next Science direct sales force as well as distribution network for both Surgical and Wound Care
* New Zealand distributor appointed for XPERIENCE
* Cash in the Bank US$12.2M
* Payments to directors US$175K 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.