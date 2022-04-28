View All Next Science News

Next Science - Quarterly Activity Report - 31 March 2022



Sydney Australia, Thursday, 28 April 2022 Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) (Next Science) today announces its Quarterly Activity Report and Appendix 4C Quarterly Cash Flow Report for the period 1 January 2022 to 31 March 2022 (Q1)



In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 4.7C, set out below is Next Science’s activity report for Q1.



Summary



* Next Science continues to make good progress in accelerating market awareness and adoption of its market leading products to treat and prevent infection

* Q1 product revenue (unaudited) US$1.9M, 31% increase on pcp

* XPERIENCE used by 210 surgeons at 119 hospitals since launch - 31% & 42% increase on Q4 2021 respectively

* Distribution partner Zimmer Biomet is launching “Zimmer Biomet XPERIENCE” in H2 2022

* Further expansion of Next Science direct sales force as well as distribution network for both Surgical and Wound Care

* New Zealand distributor appointed for XPERIENCE

* Cash in the Bank US$12.2M

* Payments to directors US$175K



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document