Next Science - Quarterly Activity Report - 31 March 2022

Sydney Australia, Thursday, 28 April 2022 Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) (Next Science) today announces its Quarterly Activity Report and Appendix 4C Quarterly Cash Flow Report for the period 1 January 2022 to 31 March 2022 (Q1)
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 4.7C, set out below is Next Science’s activity report for Q1.
Summary
* Next Science continues to make good progress in accelerating market awareness and adoption of its market leading products to treat and prevent infection
* Q1 product revenue (unaudited) US$1.9M, 31% increase on pcp
* XPERIENCE used by 210 surgeons at 119 hospitals since launch - 31% & 42% increase on Q4 2021 respectively
* Distribution partner Zimmer Biomet is launching “Zimmer Biomet XPERIENCE” in H2 2022
* Further expansion of Next Science direct sales force as well as distribution network for both Surgical and Wound Care
* New Zealand distributor appointed for XPERIENCE
* Cash in the Bank US$12.2M
* Payments to directors US$175K
