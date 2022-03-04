Media ReleasesNext Science

View All Next Science News


Next Science SPP Offer Opens

04 Mar 2022 08:55 AM


Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) (Next Science or the Company) is pleased to announce the opening of the Next Science Share Purchase Plan Offer.

Next Science announced on 24 February 2022 that it would be undertaking a share purchase plan (SPP). The SPP is now open to eligible Next Science shareholders to apply for up to A$30,000 of new fully paid ordinary shares in Next Science (SPP Shares) without incurring brokerage or other transaction costs.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.