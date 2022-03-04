Next Science SPP Offer Opens

View All Next Science News

Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) (Next Science or the Company) is pleased to announce the opening of the Next Science Share Purchase Plan Offer.



Next Science announced on 24 February 2022 that it would be undertaking a share purchase plan (SPP). The SPP is now open to eligible Next Science shareholders to apply for up to A$30,000 of new fully paid ordinary shares in Next Science (SPP Shares) without incurring brokerage or other transaction costs.



