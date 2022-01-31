View All Next Science News

Next Science - Enhanced sales & distribution relationship with Zimmer



Sydney, Australia Monday, 31 January 2022, Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) (Next Science / Company) is pleased to announce that it has signed a US distribution agreement with Zimmer, Inc (a wholly owned subsidiary of Zimmer Biomet) (Zimmer) for XPERIENCETM, Next Science’s proprietary leave-in surgical wash. Integral to this, Zimmer has withdrawn the complaint which was referenced in Next Science’s announcement made on 24 June 2021. The parties have also agreed a refreshed distribution arrangement for BactisureTM.



Next Science and Zimmer have executed a distribution agreement for Zimmer to sell a white labelled version of XPERIENCETM into the US market under Zimmer’s own labelling. The agreement is effective immediately and has a 5 year term plus a 5 year renewal option. Importantly, the agreement confirms Next Science’s intellectual property ownership and rights in respect of XPERIENCETM. Next Science expects the revenues received from sales of the Zimmer white label XPERIENCETM product to become material.



