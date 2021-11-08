Media ReleasesNext Science

Next Sciences XPERIENCETM cleared by TGA for sale in Australia

08 Nov 2021 09:55 AM


Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) (Next Science) is delighted to announce that its proprietary XPERIENCETM Surgical Solution has been cleared by Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

The TGA clearance allows for the sale of XPERIENCETM in Australia.

XPerienceTM is designed for use in virtually every open surgical procedure as a single step (no wash out) application where the residual solution remains in the surgical site after closure. The continued presence of XPERIENCE will help to defend against pathogens for several hours, giving surgeons a simple and effective adjunct to help prevent surgical site and post-operative infections.

