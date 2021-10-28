View All Next Science News

Next Science - Quarterly Activity Report & Appendix 4C - 30 September 2021



Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) (Next Science) today announces its Quarterly Activity Report and Appendix 4C Quarterly Cash Flow Report for the period 1 July 2021 to 30 September 2021 (Q3). In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 4.7C, set out below is Next Science’s activity report for Q3.



Activity Summary:



• Q3 revenue US$2.2M, 29% increase over Q2

• XPERIENCE VAC approvals gathering pace. 100 surgeons in 50 Hospitals now using XPERIENCE

• 510 (k) approval of Torrent X Wound Wash. Launch in Q1 2022 with Triad Life Sciences as TridentX Wound Wash

• Distribution agreement executed for BlastX in Taiwan, regulatory submissions underway

• Ongoing direct sales force expansion in a hybrid account management model

• Cash in the Bank US$9.8M

• Payments to Directors US$177K



