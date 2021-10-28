Media ReleasesNext Science

View All Next Science News


Next Science - Quarterly Activity Report & Appendix 4C - 30 September 2021

28 Oct 2021 04:34 PM


Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) (Next Science) today announces its Quarterly Activity Report and Appendix 4C Quarterly Cash Flow Report for the period 1 July 2021 to 30 September 2021 (Q3). In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 4.7C, set out below is Next Science’s activity report for Q3.

Activity Summary:

• Q3 revenue US$2.2M, 29% increase over Q2
• XPERIENCE VAC approvals gathering pace. 100 surgeons in 50 Hospitals now using XPERIENCE
• 510 (k) approval of Torrent X Wound Wash. Launch in Q1 2022 with Triad Life Sciences as TridentX Wound Wash
• Distribution agreement executed for BlastX in Taiwan, regulatory submissions underway
• Ongoing direct sales force expansion in a hybrid account management model
• Cash in the Bank US$9.8M
• Payments to Directors US$177K

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.