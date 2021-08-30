View All Next Science News

Next Science - Update on Irrimax complaint



Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) (Next Science) advises that further to Next Science’s announcement on 27 August 2021, Irrimax Corporation has now served on Next Science its complaint in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia alleging common law unfair competition and false advertising regarding XPerience.



Next Science stands by the independently verified performance of XPerience, strenuously denies the allegations made in, and will vigorously defend, the complaint.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document