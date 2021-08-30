Media ReleasesNext Science

View All Next Science News


Next Science - Update on Irrimax complaint

30 Aug 2021 10:33 AM


Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) (Next Science) advises that further to Next Science’s announcement on 27 August 2021, Irrimax Corporation has now served on Next Science its complaint in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia alleging common law unfair competition and false advertising regarding XPerience.

Next Science stands by the independently verified performance of XPerience, strenuously denies the allegations made in, and will vigorously defend, the complaint.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.