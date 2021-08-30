View All Next Science News

Next Science - Half Year Results



Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) (Next Science) today announces its Half Year Report for the six months ended 30 June 2021.



Highlights:



- 1H Revenue US$3.9M (271% growth on prior half year)

- Gross Profit increased 234% on prior half year

- EBIT improved 38% on prior half year

- Cash on hand US$13.2M

- XPerienceTM No Rinse Antimicrobial Solution 510(k) process cleared by the FDA & VAC submissions commenced

- BlastXTM sales returned to Next Science & sales growing

- TGA Approval for BlastX in Australia



Key Activities



Next Science researches, develops and commercialises products which are based on its proprietary XbioTM technology to resolve the issues caused by biofilms and their incumbent bacteria, fungi and viruses and the infections they cause in relation to human health. Next Science commercialises its technologies through a range of methods including licensing, product distribution partnerships, direct sales and product distribution via a network of independent sales representatives.



Managing Director, Judith Mitchell, commented: “Our 1H2021 results have been a record for Next Science in our short history. We are pleased with the current trajectory of the business and look forward to reporting the further success of our products in the marketplace, boosted by the addition of XPerience to our product offering.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



