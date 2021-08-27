Media ReleasesNext Science

View All Next Science News


Next Science - Irrimax complaint

27 Aug 2021 09:04 AM


Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) (Next Science / Company) advises that Irrimax Corporation has filed a complaint in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia alleging common law unfair competition and false advertising regarding XPerience.

Next Science is a new entrant in the surgery irrigation market with XPerience, a FDA cleared no rinse antimicrobial solution. Next Science has independent third party data showing the performance of XPerience compared with other in-market surgery irrigation products. Irrimax Corporation is a supplier of a chlorhexidine wash (99.95% water 0.05% chlorhexidine) into the surgery irrigation market.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.