View All Next Science News

Next Science - Irrimax complaint



Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) (Next Science / Company) advises that Irrimax Corporation has filed a complaint in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia alleging common law unfair competition and false advertising regarding XPerience.



Next Science is a new entrant in the surgery irrigation market with XPerience, a FDA cleared no rinse antimicrobial solution. Next Science has independent third party data showing the performance of XPerience compared with other in-market surgery irrigation products. Irrimax Corporation is a supplier of a chlorhexidine wash (99.95% water 0.05% chlorhexidine) into the surgery irrigation market.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document