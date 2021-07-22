Media ReleasesNext Science

View All Next Science News


Next Science - Record revenue growth in 1H 2021

22 Jul 2021 08:42 AM


Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) (Next Science) today announces its Quarterly Activity Report and Appendix 4C Quarterly Cash Flow Report for the period 1 April 2021 to 30 June 2021 (Q2).

Highlights:

- Record 1H revenue: US$3.9M (unaudited), 271% growth on prior year.
- XPerience No Rinse Antimicrobial Solution 510 (k) cleared by the FDA and US hospital approval (Value Assessment Committee “VAC”) processes underway with 99 submissions made as at the end of June.
- Net cash burn for 1H US$1.9M.
- Cash on hand US$ 13.2M.
- BlastX returned to Next Science and sales commenced.
- TGA approval for BlastX in Australia.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

If you are a sophisticated investor as defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

We can alert you to wholesale investment opportunities not available to regular investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.