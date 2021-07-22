View All Next Science News

Next Science - Record revenue growth in 1H 2021



Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) (Next Science) today announces its Quarterly Activity Report and Appendix 4C Quarterly Cash Flow Report for the period 1 April 2021 to 30 June 2021 (Q2).



Highlights:



- Record 1H revenue: US$3.9M (unaudited), 271% growth on prior year.

- XPerience No Rinse Antimicrobial Solution 510 (k) cleared by the FDA and US hospital approval (Value Assessment Committee “VAC”) processes underway with 99 submissions made as at the end of June.

- Net cash burn for 1H US$1.9M.

- Cash on hand US$ 13.2M.

- BlastX returned to Next Science and sales commenced.

- TGA approval for BlastX in Australia.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document