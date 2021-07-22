View All Next Science News

Next Science - Quarterly Activity Report - 30 June 2021



Judith Mitchell, Managing Director said: “In the first half of 2021, we delivered our best single half result since IPO. We reported 271% revenue growth (unaudited) on pcp (which was heavily pandemic impacted) and 64% revenue growth (unaudited) on the prior half. This revenue performance was predominantly driven by sales from our existing products Bactisure, SurgX and BlastX”.



We also made good progress expanding our addressable market opportunities and taking direct control of distribution. We now have four products in the US human healthcare market. We launched Bactisure in Europe and the UK and BlastX was approved by the TGA for sale in Australia. BlastX transitioned back from 3M to Next Science in April, creating opportunities for us to sell to a wider customer set. Following the FDA approval of XPerience on April 23, our initial focus has been to secure VAC approvals across US hospitals.



With our existing products, and XPerience, our market leading “no rinse antimicrobial solution”, we are building an excellent platform for future growth."



Download this document