Next Science - Zimmer complaint

Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) (Next Science / Company) advises that it has agreed to open negotiations with Zimmer, Inc (Zimmer), a global leader in orthopaedics and hip and knee replacement surgery, in relation to commercialisation and distribution rights to Next Science’s XPerienceTM No Rinse Antimicrobial Solution.



The negotiations follow the filing of a complaint by Zimmer in the United States District Court, Northern District of Indiana, alleging they have global commercial exclusivity rights over XPerienceTM. Next Science denies the allegations and if negotiations fail, intends to vigorously defend the complaint if and when it is served on Next Science. Zimmer has indicated that it will not serve the complaint on Next Science pending the outcome of the negotiations.



