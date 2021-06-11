View All Next Science News

Next Science - Update on expected revenue for H1



Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS)(Next Science / Company) refers to the expected run rate for 1H 2021 stated in our quarterly activity report released on 28 January 2021 and wishes to advise that we expect revenue for 1H 2021 will be between $3.5M and $4.0M.



Managing Director Judith Mitchell commented “We expect H1 2021 revenue to exceed total revenue for FY 2020 and our growth rate will be at least 230% on the prior corresponding period”.



