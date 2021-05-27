View All Next Science News

Next Science - BlastX approved by TGA for sale in Australia



Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) (Next Science / Company) is delighted to announce that BlastXTM antimicrobial wound gel has been cleared by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).



This TGA clearance allows Next Science to sell BlastX(TM) in Australia for use as a hydrogel wound dressing on all open wounds. The product has shown excellent efficacy on nonhealing wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers, pressure sores, venous leg ulcers and nonhealing surgical wounds for example for patients who have undergone a caesarian section operation.



