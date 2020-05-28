View All Netlinkz News

NetLinkz Announces iLinkAll and M-Soft Partnership with AI Data Innovation



NetLinkz Limited (ASX: NET) today announces that its majority-owned entity, the Beijing iLinkAll Science and Technology Co. (iLinkAll), has been engaged by AI Data Innovations to work with MSoft (Shanghai M-Soft Information Technology Co. Ltd.) to provide a secure global telecommuting solution, a USB edge device, to replace its traditional VPN for consultants and employees working from home.



Seattle based AI Data Innovations is a world leader in data management for Machine Learning operating in 200 markets with a global workforce of 300,000+ people and coverage of over 100 languages, and has selected iLinkAll to work with its multinational customer base.



