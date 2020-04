View All Netlinkz News

Netlinkz - Appointment of Chief Financial Officer



NetLinkz Limited (‘NetLinkz’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mathew Ryan as Chief Financial Officer effective Monday April 27, 2020.



Mathew joins Netlinkz from KPMG where he has spent 9 years in various roles including Associate Director Transaction Services, Senior Accountant Audit and Assurance and Executive Transaction Services.



