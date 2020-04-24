Netlinkz - Appendix 4C - quarterly

NetLinkz Ltd (ASX:NET) is pleased to provide our quarterly Appendix 4C update of its activities and achievements for the March quarter, 2020.
Highlights
-
A$2.19m revenue generated at a Group level.
-
China operation has generated A$1.655m revenue.
-
SSI has generated A$535,000 revenue.
-
Contracts continue to be signed and sales in China are increasing despite COVD 19 and the lockdown. VIN sales to the end of March are 437,000 licenses.
-
A$ 4.1m of funding transferred to Netlinkz China entities in February providing 18 months of working and investment capital.
-
Projected revenue for year ending 31 December 2020 remains unchanged at A$15.3m.
-
Consolidated Cash Balance: A$7.3m (including AOFA and iLinkAll).
For more information, please refer to the attached PDF
Download this document