Netlinkz acquires AoFa Engineering (Shanghai) Co. Ltd



NetLinkz Limited (ASX: NET) ('NetLinkz' or 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of AOFA Software Engineering Co. Ltd. (AoFa). AoFa is registered in Shanghai as a Wholly Foreign Owned Entity (WFOE). Chinese regulations require foreign entities to establish and register a WFOE to allow investment into China and for profits or dividends to be paid to the foreign owners outside of China.



