View All Netlinkz News

NetLinkz subsidiary iLinkAll VSN implementation & supply agreement



NetLinkz Limited (ASX: NET) today announces that its majority owned entity, the Beijing iLinkAll Science and Technology Co. (iLinkAll), has signed an agreement to provide its Virtual Secure Network software to a World Bank sponsored initiative to improve water supply and sanitation services in selected areas of Deyang Municipality of the Sichuan Province (the Project). iLinkAll will provide development and technical services in conjunction with its software to the Project. The VSN software will provide secure remote connectivity of the automation control system and information management system integration platform for the Project.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document