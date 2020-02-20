View All Netlinkz News

NetLinkz - Replacement Appendix 2A



NetLinkz Limited (ASX: NET) ('NetLinkz' or 'Company') advises that the Appendix 2A released today 20 February 2020 overstated the amount of quoted shares issued (page 13 Point 5 – ‘ Issued capital following quotation’ Point 5.1 ‘Quoted shares’), by 71,480,769 shares. These had been previously been reported in the Appendix 3B dated 14 February 2020.



The stated total issued shares were 2,082,004,931 and this should be 2,010,524,162 shares.



