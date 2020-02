View All Netlinkz News

NetLinkz - Issue of unlisted Options



Netlinkz Limited (“the Company”) (ASX: NET) notifies the issue of 1,125,000 Unlisted Options (exercisable at $0.13 on or before 18 February 2023) in the Company to EverBlu Capital Pty Ltd as part of payment made for it acting as lead manager in the Placement announced to market 14 February 2020.



The above listed placements were made under the Company’s 15% placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1.



