NetLinkz - Disclosure Document - S708A Cleansing Statement



This notice is given by Netlinkz Limited (“the Company”) (ASX: NET) under section 708A (5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the “Corporations Act”) in relation to the following:



• The issue of 69,713,157 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.065 per share in the Company to professional and sophisticated investors.

• The issue of 16,394,230 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.065 per share in the Company to EverBlu Capital Pty Ltd...



For more information, download the attached PDF.



