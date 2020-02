View All Netlinkz News

Netlinkz completes $4.5m equity placement



NetLinkz Limited (ASX: NET) ('NetLinkz' or 'Company') is pleased to announce the completion of a share placement to sophisticated and professional investors by way of the issue of 69,230,769 new fully paid ordinary shares ('Placement Shares') at a price of $0.065 per Placement Share to raise A$4.5 million (‘Placement’).



Funds raised under the Placement will be allocated as follows...



