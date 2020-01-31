View All Netlinkz News

Quarterly Cash Flow Report and Commentary



Highlights:

• Secured an A$30.75m facility, drew down A$8m and raised A$4m equity placement at $0.13.

• A$10.2m acquisition of SSI Pacific Pty Limited completed by January 8th. Consolidated A$1.5m EBITDA annualised.

• Increased ownership of the China JV (iLinkAll) from 49% to 80%.

• Sales are underway in China with a total estimate of 350,000 licenses.

• NetLinkz* reported a cash balance of A$6.203 million at 31 December 2019.

• Projected Revenue A$15.3m for the year ended 31 December 2020



For the full report, please download the attached PDF

Download this document