NET completes acquisition of Security Software International



NetLinkz Limited (ASX: NET) ('NetLinkz'), the creator of the Virtual Invisible Network (VIN), advises that the acquisition of Security Software International (SSI) Pacific for A$10.2 million has completed. James Tsiolis, Executive Chairman of NetLinkz said: “In SSI we have acquired a high quality, value accretive business that provides strategic synergies and global growth opportunities to NetLinkz. SSI has outstanding relationships in the Australian market, and we are excited to work closely with SSI to develop an innovative combined enterprise solution that meets the security and monitoring demands of these existing clients and modern businesses around the globe.



