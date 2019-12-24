View All Netlinkz News

Netlinkz secures $30.75m Funding



NetLinkz Limited (ASX: NET) ('NetLinkz' or 'Company') is pleased to announce it has entered into a share purchase and convertible security agreement (SPCSA) with each of CST Capital Pty Ltd ACN 628 583 700 as trustee for the CST Investments Fund (CST) and Lind Global Macro Fund, LP (Lind) pursuant to which it has secured an aggregate of A$8 million in funding from CST and Lind through the issue of secured convertible notes and shares, of which $5.4m will be allocated towards the settlement of the acquisition of Security Software International (SSI) Pacific Pty Ltd (details of which were previously announced to the market on 23 October 2019) , with the remainder being allocated to working capital and funding the Company’s Chinese commercialisation strategy.



